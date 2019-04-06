Chhattisgarh police issue look-out notice against Raman Singh’s son-in-law

The Chhattisgarh police have issued a look-out notice against former chief minister Raman Singh’s son-in-law Dr Puneet Gupta, accusing him of criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating to the tune of Rs 50 crore during his tenure as Superintendent of Dau Kalyan Singh (DKS) Super Speciality Hospital in Raipur.

An FIR was registered in the case on March 8 on the basis of a complaint by Dr K K Sahare, Gupta’s successor.

The Indian Express had reported findings of a three-member government inquiry committee into working of the hospital. The panel, instituted in February, alleged expenditure worth crores without official approvals, overspending, and the submission of false audit reports. The FIR against Gupta is based on this.

Senior police officers said they had tried to reach Gupta and he had asked for time on medical grounds, but the request has turned down. Despite repeated notices, Gupta has not appeared before police for questioning.

Confirming that a look-out circular has been issued, Raipur SSP Arif Sheikh said, “Yes, a look-out circular has been issued against Dr Puneet Gupta. It has been sent to the Intelligence Bureau today. It will ensure that Dr Gupta is not able to leave the country.”

Singh has said the case is a “witch hunt”.