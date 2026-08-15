Chhattisgarh Police bags 141 medals, highest by a force ever

Another 51 personnel from J&K, 12 from the North-East and 41 from other regions have also been honoured. The majority of the gallantry awards recognise operations and acts of bravery in areas affected by Left-wing extremism.

Chhattisgarh Police has emerged as the biggest recipients of gallantry medals. They secured 141 awards, the highest ever by a state police or security organisation.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced gallantry and service medals for a total of 1,057 personnel from the Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services. The honours include 301 Medals for Gallantry, 92 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 664 Medals for Meritorious Service.

The Chhattisgarh Police tally marks a significant shift in the medal distribution pattern. It places the force ahead of the J&K Police, which received 38 gallantry medals, and the CRPF, which received 20.