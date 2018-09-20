Chhattisgarh police assault: Congress asks Raman Singh govt to act against ‘errant’ cops

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (Express Photo/File) Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (Express Photo/File)

CHHATTISGARH CONGRESS president Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday warned that the party’s workers will organise a “grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi” during his scheduled visit to Janjgir Champa district on Saturday unless the BJP government in the state takes action against police officials involved in the lathicharge on and assault of Congress leaders and workers in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s police action had come during Congress’s protest outside the residence of Agarwal, the MLA from Bilaspur. Agarwal on Wednesday denied ever comparing the Congress with garbage.

Condemning “both incidents”, CM Raman Singh said, “I don’t believe going to someone’s residence to throw garbage is correct. I also condemn the action on Congress workers. This is a peaceful state where everyone has the right to their politics. I have asked for a magisterial inquiry.”

