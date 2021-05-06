Chhattisgarh pauses vaccination after High Court says reconsider policy

People queue up to receive the dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (PTI Photo)

Following objections from the High Court over its vaccination policy, Chhattisgarh government has postponed the vaccination of age group 18-44 till further notice. The health department has issued a circular to district collectors informing them about the same, as vaccinating under the current policy could be construed as “contempt of court”.

Saying that paucity of vaccines and limited supply cannot be reasons to deprive the people of their right to access to healthcare, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to fix a reasonable ratio for allotment of vaccines and to reconsider its policy prioritising certain socio-economic groups within the age group of 18 to 44 years. It had also raised questions on the legality of the Chhattisgarh government’s plans to “tinker” with the Centre’s vaccination policy.

The court’s remarks had come while it was hearing petitions challenging the Chhattisgarh government’s decision to vaccinate Antyodaya card-holders first, followed by those below the poverty line and then those above. The government’s decision was challenged by several interveners, including Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) head Amit Jogi.

The bench of Chief Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice P P Sahu directed the state government to hold discussions with secretaries of the relevant departments at the higher level to take a decision considering all relevant aspects, including vulnerability, chance to spread the disease and number of eligible persons in the group.

The petitioners argued that the government’s sub-classification is beyond the constitutional mandate and is patently in violation of the law of equality and equal opportunity before law, besides discriminating against citizens with reference to their right to life.

The bench told the government to hold necessary discussions and scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 7.

The state government, in its circular, stated that “the central government had refuted on-site registration which would have affected the poor”.