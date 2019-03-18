Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh: One CRPF jawan killed, five injured in Naxal attackhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chhattisgarh-one-crpf-jawan-killed-five-injured-in-naxal-attack-5632675/

Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Two jawans are said to be critical and are being evacuated through helicopters.

The CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast set-off by the Naxals after which a gunbattle ensued between the two sides. (Representational Image/File photo)

One CRPF jawan was killed and five others were injured in an attack by Naxals at the Aranpur sector of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh Monday.

The CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast set-off by the Naxals after which a gunbattle ensued between the two sides. Two jawans are said to be critical and they are being evacuated through helicopters

“The CRPF team returned fire. Five jawans have received injuries on the face in the encounter. The gunfight is still underway and reinforcements are being rushed to the site,” Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

(This is a developing copy. More details awaited)

