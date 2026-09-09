100 tech labs, ‘JOB engine’ to train Chhattisgarh youth for new-age jobs

The labs will enable young people to work on modern technologies, undertake practical experiments and develop technology-based solutions rather than limiting learning to theoretical knowledge.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurSep 9, 2026 10:12 PM IST
Chhattisgarh NIPUN MissionAt a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the government approved the Rs 500-crore ‘Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission’ for the next five years. (Photo: X/Vishnu Deo Sai)
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In a bid to provide youth with hands-on exposure to new and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, the Chhattisgarh government will establish 100 Emerging Technology Labs and a JOB Engine under the ‘Chief Minister Startup and New-Age Industry Preparedness through Up-skilling of New Generation Youth (NIPUN) Mission’.

At a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the government approved the Rs 500-crore ‘Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission’ for the next five years, along with the ‘Chhattisgarh Export Promotion Policy 2026-30’. Both initiatives are aimed at benefiting the state’s youth and business community.

Entrepreneurship Development Centres will be established in all 33 districts, along with 100 Emerging Technology Labs to provide youth with hands-on exposure to new and emerging technologies. The labs will enable young people to work on modern technologies, undertake practical experiments and develop technology-based solutions rather than limiting learning to theoretical knowledge.

A government official told The Indian Express, “The labs can provide opportunities in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, internet of things (IoT), big data and data analytics, AR/VR, blockchain, fintech and enterprise technology. Considering Chhattisgarh’s local needs and economic activities, the initiative can also open new opportunities for startups working in health-tech, agri-tech, green technology, mining-tech and technology-based solutions to local challenges.”

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According to a senior official of the Industries Department, the NIPUN JOB Engine will be an important component of the mission. It will establish a direct linkage between the actual requirements of industries and the skills of young people.

The key feature of the NIPUN Mission is its integrated approach, bringing together startups, skill development, emerging technologies and employment within a single ecosystem. It will provide young people opportunities to develop business ideas, acquire relevant skills, gain hands-on experience in new technologies, secure industry employment or start their own ventures. The focus will go beyond training and certification to building an industry-ready and technology-ready workforce.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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