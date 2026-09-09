100 tech labs, ‘JOB engine’ to train Chhattisgarh youth for new-age jobs

At a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the government approved the Rs 500-crore ‘Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission’ for the next five years. (Photo: X/Vishnu Deo Sai)

In a bid to provide youth with hands-on exposure to new and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, the Chhattisgarh government will establish 100 Emerging Technology Labs and a JOB Engine under the ‘Chief Minister Startup and New-Age Industry Preparedness through Up-skilling of New Generation Youth (NIPUN) Mission’.

At a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the government approved the Rs 500-crore ‘Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission’ for the next five years, along with the ‘Chhattisgarh Export Promotion Policy 2026-30’. Both initiatives are aimed at benefiting the state’s youth and business community.

Entrepreneurship Development Centres will be established in all 33 districts, along with 100 Emerging Technology Labs to provide youth with hands-on exposure to new and emerging technologies. The labs will enable young people to work on modern technologies, undertake practical experiments and develop technology-based solutions rather than limiting learning to theoretical knowledge.