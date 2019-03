At least nine people travelling in a Bolero car were injured, two critically, in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Nemed area of Maoist-affected Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh on Wednesday evening.

The injured have been rushed to the district hospital.

The villagers, mostly from Kader village, were travelling to Dantewada for the Adivasi Phagun Mela.

More details are awaited.