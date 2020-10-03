Chhattisgarh: NIA files chargesheet against 33 Maoists in MLA murder case

According to the agency’s statement, 33 cadres — of whom six have been arrested — were booked under sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. (Representational)

The NIA on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 33 cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for the 2019 murder of Chhattisgarh MLA Bhima Mandavi. Of the 33 cadres, 22 are absconding. The NIA submitted the chargesheet in a special court in Jagdalpur. According to the agency’s statement, 33 cadres — of whom six have been arrested — were booked under sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The arrested persons are Madka Ram Tati, Bhima Ram Tati, Linge Tati, Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Haripal Singh Chauhan, all residents of Dantewada, the NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing on April 9, 2019, near Shyamgiri village in Dantewada district, in which Mandavi, the then MLA of Dantewada, and four police personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force were killed allegedly by operatives of CPI (Maoist). The arms of the security personnel were also looted by the assailants.

The NIA team conducted questioning even a week before submitting the chargesheet. The agency had summoned tribal activist Soni Sori to the Jagdalpur office and questioned her for nearly six hours.

