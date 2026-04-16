Will Chhattisgarh be next to adopt UCC? Panel ready to meet public and experts

The move seeks to replace the current system of religion-based personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters with a uniform and simplified legal structure, officials said.

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has initiated the process to adopt a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by approving a high-level committee, headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to prepare a draft of the UCC framework.

An official said, “The committee will consult citizens, legal experts, and stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive draft, which will later be placed before the state Assembly following due legal procedures.”

The move seeks to replace the current system of religion-based personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters with a uniform and simplified legal structure, officials said.

A government statement said, “Experts suggest that in a diverse state like Chhattisgarh — home to tribal, rural, and urban communities —a uniform civil code could help reduce legal ambiguities and strengthen social balance. The initiative also holds national significance, as UCC has long been a subject of debate across India.”