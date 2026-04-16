Will Chhattisgarh be next to adopt UCC? Panel ready to meet public and experts

Committee headed by retired judge tasked with forming comprehensive draft that will be placed before state Assembly

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurApr 16, 2026 07:25 AM IST
Uniform Civil Code, Chhattisgarh next to adopt UCC, Chhattisgarh UCC, Chhattisgarh Uniform Civil Code committee 2026, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai UCC Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai Cabinet decisions April 15, Chhattisgarh UCC draft framework, property registration discount for women Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand UCC implementation 2025, Gujarat UCC Bill 2026, Article 44 Constitution India UCC, gender equality laws Chhattisgarh, Indian express news, current affairsThe move seeks to replace the current system of religion-based personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters with a uniform and simplified legal structure, officials said.
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The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has initiated the process to adopt a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by approving a high-level committee, headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to prepare a draft of the UCC framework.

An official said, “The committee will consult citizens, legal experts, and stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive draft, which will later be placed before the state Assembly following due legal procedures.”

The move seeks to replace the current system of religion-based personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters with a uniform and simplified legal structure, officials said.

A government statement said, “Experts suggest that in a diverse state like Chhattisgarh — home to tribal, rural, and urban communities —a uniform civil code could help reduce legal ambiguities and strengthen social balance. The initiative also holds national significance, as UCC has long been a subject of debate across India.”

Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to work towards implementing a UCC for all citizens, the statement said, adding that the existence of multiple personal laws creates inequality in legal processes and makes the justice system more complex. The proposed UCC is aimed at simplifying laws to promote religious and gender equality, it said.

The committee will seek suggestions from the public, organisations and experts, and may also invite feedback through a web portal. Based on its recommendations, a draft will be prepared and placed before the Cabinet for approval, after which it will be introduced in the state Assembly to establish a uniform and transparent civil legal framework, it added.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand implemented the UCC in January 2025, becoming the first state in the country to do so. The Gujarat Assembly last month passed a UCC Bill.

 

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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