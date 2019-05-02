Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill two on suspicion of being police informers

Maoists allegedly killed two villagers in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on the suspicion of being police informers, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Karigundam village under Kistaram police station area on Wednesday, a local police official said.

The slain villagers were identified as Podiyam Mutta and Koko Lachhu, he added.

As per the preliminary information, a group of armed ultras reached Karigundam, located around 500 kms from Raipur, on Wednesday afternoon and started torturing Mutta and Lachhu, he said.

Later, the Naxals held a ‘Jan Adalat’ (peoples’ court or a kangaroo court) in the village and killed the duo with sharp weapons after accusing them of acting as police informers in front of the villagers, the official said.

After committing the crime, the ultras fled from the spot, he added.