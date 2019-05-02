Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill two on suspicion of being police informershttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/chhattisgarh-naxals-kill-two-on-suspicion-of-being-police-informers-5706834/

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill two on suspicion of being police informers

The incident took place in Karigundam village under Kistaram police station area on Wednesday, a local police official said.

dwarka crime, crime in dwarka, dwarka man stabs mother, dwarka stabs brother, delhi news
Naxals held a ‘Jan Adalat’ (peoples’ court or a kangaroo court) in the village and killed the duo with sharp weapons after accusing them of acting as police informers in front of the villagers, the official said. (Representational Image)

Maoists allegedly killed two villagers in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on the suspicion of being police informers, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in Karigundam village under Kistaram police station area on Wednesday, a local police official said.

The slain villagers were identified as Podiyam Mutta and Koko Lachhu, he added.

As per the preliminary information, a group of armed ultras reached Karigundam, located around 500 kms from Raipur, on Wednesday afternoon and started torturing Mutta and Lachhu, he said.

Advertising

Later, the Naxals held a ‘Jan Adalat’ (peoples’ court or a kangaroo court) in the village and killed the duo with sharp weapons after accusing them of acting as police informers in front of the villagers, the official said.

After committing the crime, the ultras fled from the spot, he added.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC dismisses plea seeking recusal of CJI Gogoi from Assam detention centres case
2 Our objective was designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist: MEA on no Pulwama reference
3 GST, demonetisation caused some trouble, but did not shake people's faith in PM: Harsh Vardhan