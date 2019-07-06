Chhattisgarh encounter: Three women among four Naxals killed in Dhamtari district

Toggle Menu
Four Naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, police said.

A search operation in underway. (Representational Image/Devanand Sakharkar)

The skirmish took place in the morning in the forests between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-naxal operation, state’s Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of four cadres, including three women, were recovered from the spot, along with seven firearms,” he added.

The search operation is still underway, he said.

