Naxals torch 1 vehicle, 3 machines at road construction site

As per the preliminary information, a group of ultras reached the construction site, around seven km from Golapalli, which is around 500 km away from capital Raipur, and threatened workers to leave the place, he said.

No one was reported hurt in the incident. (Representative Image)

Naxals allegedly torched one vehicle and three machines engaged in a road construction work in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred under Golapalli police station area, where construction work is underway on the road connecting Golapalli village to Konta town, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha said.

Before fleeing from the spot, ultras torched two poclain machines, one JCB machine and a truck trailer, belonging to a private construction firm, parked there, he said.

No one was reported hurt in the incident, he said.

After being alerted, a team of security forces was rushed to the spot, the ASP said, adding that further details are awaited.

