At least two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

“Two Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with District Reserve Guards in Tadoki, Kanker last night. Arms & ammunition recovered,” P Sundarraj, DIGP Anti-Naxal Operations, was quoted as saying by ANI.

