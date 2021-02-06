scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

The naxal was killed around 10 am in a forest area between Surnaar and Tetam in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

By: PTI | Raipur | February 6, 2021 1:47:28 pm
Masa, who was active as a janmilitia commander, was involved in a number of Naxal incidents in the area and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said. (File)

A Naxal was killed in an encounter p security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 10 am in a forest located between Surnaar and Tetam villages when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal, identified as Muchaki Masa, was recovered from the spot along with a weapon,” he added.

Masa, who was active as a janmilitia commander, was involved in a number of Naxal incidents in the area and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said.

The search operation was still underway at the encounter site, located around 400 km away from capital Raipur, he added.

