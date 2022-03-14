scorecardresearch
ITBP official killed, head constable injured in Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh

By: PTI | Raipur |
Updated: March 14, 2022 10:45:20 am
Chhattisgarh naxal blast, Chhattisgarh naxal attack, ITBP official killed, Naxal news, chhattisgarh news, Indian expressThe injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said. (ANI)

An official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and a jawan suffered injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said.

