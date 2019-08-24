Chhattisgarh: 5 Maoists killed in encounter in Narayanpur, search operation underway

Toggle Menu
Two DRG Chhatisgarh police personnel sustained bullet injuries during the encounter which took place in the Abhujhmaad forests and forces are trying to evacuate them from the spot.

Police added more Maoists may have been hit as search operations are still underway. (Express Photo/Representational)

In an encounter which broke out in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district Saturday, five Maoists were killed, police officials said. Two DRG Chhatisgarh police personnel sustained bullet wounds during the encounter which took place in the Abhujhmaad forests and forces are trying to evacuate them from the spot.

Police added more Maoists may have been hit as search operations are still underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

