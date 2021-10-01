scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Chhattisgarh MLAs camp in Delhi to meet party leader, CM says no politics

Around a dozen MLAs, including Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspat Singh, a close aide of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who had accused state health minister T S Singh Deo of planning his murder, are camping in Delhi to meet AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge, PL Punia.

By: Express News Service | Raipur |
October 1, 2021 4:06:46 am
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo)

Amid the ongoing tussle in the Chhattisgarh Congress, a group of MLAs from the state have arrived in Delhi to meet the party high command. The group, however, has dismissed the possibility of a leadership change in the state unit.

Around a dozen MLAs, including Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspat Singh, a close aide of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who had accused state health minister T S Singh Deo of planning his murder, are camping in Delhi to meet AICC’s Chhattisgarh in-charge, PL Punia.

Asked whether their visit was aimed at expressing support to Baghel amid the buzz about leadership change, Singh said they wanted to convey to the high command that senior leader Rahul Gandhi should extend the duration of his proposed tour. He said there was no possibility of a leadership change.

When contacted, Punia however said he was in Lucknow and had no information about the MLAs camping in Delhi as none of them had contacted him. He said he had no plans to return to Delhi at least for a week.

CM Baghel, while responding to questions in Delhi, said, “Not everything needs to be seen as politically motivated. Anyone can go anywhere; they can go to meet friends. Since these are people working with the party, they might want to meet their leaders. However, when Punia ji is not in Delhi, how are they going to meet him?”

