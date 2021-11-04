Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 52

Devvrat Singh, a four-time MLA from Chhattisgarh and former MP, died early Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said. The 52-year-old had complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Member of the erstwhile Khairagarh royal family and a leader of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi party (JCCJ), Devvrat Singh was the MLA from Khairagarh in Rajnandgaon district.

According to a close family member, Singh had contracted the Covid-19 infection in March this year when the budget session of Chhattisgarh assembly was underway.

Singh was first elected as an MLA in 1995 when he was in Congress. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament in 2007 from Rajnandgaon constituency while still in Congress. He quit the Congress in 2017 and contested the 2018 election as a JCCJ candidate. In the Marwahi bypolls of 2020, after the death of former CM Ajit Jogi, he had supported the Congress candidate over his own party contestant.

Singh is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His last rites would be conducted in Khairagarh, family members said.