scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

‘Fewer accidents on roads in poor condition’: Chhattisgarh Minister when asked about road repair

"Where the road conditions are good, you will see that there's so much speeding there that every day there's a road accident," the Chhattisgarh Minister said.

Premsai Singh Tekam (Facebook/File Photo)

Asked about the repair work of roads, Chhattisgarh Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Wednesday told reporters that “fewer accidents take place at places where roads are in poor condition”. Whereas roads in good condition witness an accident every day because of speeding vehicles, he added.

The minister was attending a de-addiction drive when he was asked about the poor condition of roads in Wadraf Nagar. Tekam responded, “We have initiated the repair work. We passed the tender but the contractor for some reason has been unable to carry out the work… maybe because of the rains.”

“There’s another reason. Wherever there are roads in poor conditions, we get calls to get it repaired… but there are less accidents there. Such roads see fewer deaths. Where the road conditions are good, you will see that there’s so much speeding there that every day there’s a road accident. So, roads should be good but there should be control… on speed… on addiction of mobiles, drugs or alcohol,” Tekam added.

In another video doing rounds on social media, Tekam was seen speaking about having self-control on liquor consumption. He added that liquor should be diluted with water and there should be a duration to consume it.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:38:15 am
Next Story

Rupee falls 14 paise to 79.66 against US dollar in early trade

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement