Chhattisgarh minister disagrees with CM Baghel on pvt rural health infra

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s decision to encourage setting up of private medical facilities in rural areas has met with disagreement from the health minister T S Singh Deo.

The state BJP didn’t lose a chance to take a jibe at the Congress government, with former CM Raman Singh saying that “this is proof that there is no discussion in cabinet on even important matters like health”.

On Saturday, Baghel had issued instructions to encourage subsidising private healthcare in rural areas. He also directed the industries department to prepare an action plan for grant of subsidy within the next 10 days.

However, Health Minister T S Singh Deo said no discussion has been held at the cabinet level over the issue. “I have always been in favor of universal health scheme. The Congress had mentioned ‘right to health’ in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Chhattisgarh’s Congress unit and the AICC also spoke about introducing a universal healthcare scheme in 2018 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

According to Singh Deo, the policy, if it takes public money to the private sector which will take money from citizens, is not appropriate. “It will be against the concept of free healthcare….”

