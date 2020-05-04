Back home in Chhattisgarh, 14 migrants test positive

Now waiting for the two-week quarantine period to end, Prakash says even when he enters his house, other worries will remain. (Representational Photo) Now waiting for the two-week quarantine period to end, Prakash says even when he enters his house, other worries will remain. (Representational Photo)

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking its total cases to 57, with 21 active patients. All 14 had returned from other states and were quarantined. The cases have been reported from Durg, Balod and Kabirdham districts — designated as green zones.

“This is what we were worried about. Residents who came back from different parts of the country have been found positive. I request the citizens of the state to be careful,” state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said.

He added: “Ideally, the workers should have been provided for wherever they were, or at least be checked in the state where they started the journey from. We tested the Jharkhand patients. In a similar manner, our people should have been tested too. But this is not a blame game. We will try to do our part with full commitment.”

Of the 14, six people who tested positive in Kabirdham were part of a group that had walked back from Nagpur and Gondia in Maharashtra. “These are construction workers and carpenters who were quarantined in camps in Kabirdham, from where we have taken other samples too,” said a district official.

Six other cases were reported from Durg, where the workers had come from West Bengal, Maharashtra and other states.

“Along with the six, there was a patient from Balod who came to Durg to avail medical facilities due to shortness of breath. He has been tested positive too. Another resident of Kumhari tested positive,” another official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd