Chhattisgarh: Maoists take responsibility for 25 murders in Bijapur district

The banned CPI (Maoists) has claimed responsibility for 25 murders in Chhattisgarh’s Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Bijapur district. In a note circulated to the media, they claimed to have killed these people, including their own members, for allegedly working as police informants.

A week ago, Modium Vijja, a senior Maoist operative, was killed allegedly for being a police informant, according to the police. In the note, CPI(Maoists) confirmed this and stated, “For the past two years, Vijja worked as an informant. He was wrong on principles.”

They claimed to have killed 12 “gopaniya sainik”, or surrendered cadres deployed by the police in villages; five “coverts”, or active cadres working for the police; and eight alleged police informants. “The information the police are spreading about infighting is completely bogus,” the extremist group stated. “All 25 people were killed because they were working for the police and were sentenced to death in jan adalats (purported people’s courts).”

The note, issued by CPI(Maoists) Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, also names the Bastar I-G and SP of Bijapur and Dantewada for allegedly “spreading the web of informants”, referring to recent meetings between Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh heads of security.

On Tuesday, Bastar police had claimed that Maoists have killed six of their own cadres in Bijapur.

