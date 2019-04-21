Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in encounter with police in Bijapur district

The encounter at around 8 am this morning was carried out along with the Greyhounds of the Telangana police.

The encounter broke out after security forces had cordoned off the forest area. (Representational Image)

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Sunday, police sources told The Indian Express. The encounter which began around 8 am this morning was carried out by Chhatisgarh police along with the Greyhounds of the Telangana police.

The encounter broke out after security forces had cordoned off the forest area. “After the guns fell silent, bodies of two ultras were recovered from the spot,” a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding that weapons were recovered from the spot and search operation in the area was underway.

The joint team received intelligence inputs and were acting on it, after which they launched the anti-Naxal operations, in Pamed which is located at a distance of 500 km from the state capital Raipur.

(With PTI inputs)

