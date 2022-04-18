Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill 30-year-old man, attack security camp, torch vehicles

Maoists allegedly killed a 30-year-old man at Kolaiguda in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in the early hours of Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dudhi Ganga, a resident of Telangana who had fled from his village in Chhattisgarh years ago, said the police. He had come back to meet relatives at some function, added the police.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Maoists allegedly fired at a security camp in Bijapur late on Sunday night and fled when the security forces retaliated. They fired grenades at the camp under the Kutru police station with an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), said the police. Four people, three from the district police and one from the Chhattisgarh armed forces, were injured and two of them were airlifted to Raipur, the police added. All four are stable and out of danger, senior officers confirmed.

In a separate incident, Maoists allegedly committed arson in a village on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada Sunday. Vehicles involved in road construction work between Mangnar and Satdhar, further connecting Geedam, were torched by a group of 100 Maoists at the Mangnar village, said the police. Maoists allegedly issued a warning to the contractor and the village elders to stay away from the police and district administration.