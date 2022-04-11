Chhattisgarh: Maoists hack cop to death

An assistant police constable was hacked to death in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday. The deceased was killed in the weekly market after getting relieved from his sentry duties at the police station close by, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Kadti, a resident of Mirtur village, where the incident took place. According to police, Kadti was in civvies when he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a small action team of Maoists at the market.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said Kadti was killed around 3 pm on Sunday. “He was attacked by unidentified Maoists at the weekly market,” he said. The weekly market of Mirtur is held every Sunday close to the police station where Kadti was posted. Less than a month ago, Maoists had killed a tribal in Madded area of Bijapur alleging that he was a police informer.