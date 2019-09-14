Chhattisgarh: Three naxals gunned down in Sukma encounter

Three naxals were killed Saturday evening in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said, according to news agency PTI.

The encounter took place in insurgency-hit Sukma district at around 6 pm in a forest near Tadmetla-Mukram nullah which falls under Chintalnar police station area. A team of police’s District Reserve Guard was patrolling the area when the gun-battle ensued, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Security forces launched the operation when they received information about naxals digging up a road near Tadmetla, Sudarraj added. A huge cache of arms including one INSAS weapon was also recovered from the spot.

Earlier today, two naxals were gunned down in another encounter with security forces at around 11:30 pm on Friday in a forest near Kutrem village in Dantewada district.