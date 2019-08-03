Chhattisgarh: Seven Maoists killed in encounter in Rajnandgaon, operation underway

Toggle Menu
The exchange of fire began around 8 am in the jungles between Sherpar and Sitagota area near the Maharashtra border. According to police, a cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK 47, has been recovered from the spot.

Further details are awaited as the encounter between Maoists and security forces is still underway. (Representational image)

Seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. The exchange of fire began around 8 am in the jungles between Sherpar and Sitagota area near the Maharashtra border.

Further details are awaited as the encounter between Maoists and security forces is still underway.

Earlier this week, seven Maoists, including three women, were also killed in an encounter in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Sources had said that the Maoists had set up camp in the jungles, attempting to reassert their authority on an area that is considered to be slipping away rapidly.

