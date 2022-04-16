Chhattisgarh Maoists allege drone attacks, police reject ‘lies meant to scare people’

Maoists in Chhattisgarh have released a press note with pictures claiming that security forces conducted air strikes in the jungles of South Bastar using drones. While this is the second time Maoists have levelled such allegations against the security forces, both CRPF and state police have vehemently rebutted them.

The banned Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged in a 2-page press note on Friday that the security forces bombed Kottam, Rasam, Eraam, Sakiler, Madapa, Duled, Kannemarka, Potemangum and Bottam on the intervening night of April 14 and April 15.

The press note released by the Dandakaranya zonal committee’s spokesperson, Vikalp, claimed that more than 50 bombs had been dropped within an hour, targeting Maoists, who did not sustain any injury, though.

In April 2021, the committee alleged a drone strike and released the picture of a fallen drone.

Bastar inspector general P Sundarraj said the claims were part of a Maoist conspiracy to distract and scare people. “In Bastar, like the rest of the country, the security forces are involved in protecting life and property. The Maoists are trying to malign our image as they are desperate at losing ground. Their leaders, all outsiders, are misusing the tribals. It is high time people saw their real, violent faces,” he said.

The CRPF also released a press statement denying the allegations levelled by the Maoists. “CRPF denies all allegations levelled of any attack on Maoists using drones. The Maoists are losing the support of the locals due to the good governance, which is why they are spreading lies,” read the statement.