Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in Dantewada gunfight

Senior police officers said the body of one woman Maoist operative had been recovered. At least one other operative was killed in the gunbattle though no other bodies were recovered, they said.

According to senior officers, the encounter took place near Gonderas village on the Dantewada-Sukma border, where the Malangir Area Committee of the Maoists usually operates. (Picture for representation)

A Maoist operative was killed and several others were suspected to have been injured in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to senior officers, the encounter took place near Gonderas village on the Dantewada-Sukma border, where the Malangir Area Committee of the Maoists usually operates.

“The firing began at around 4.45 am, when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were in Gonderas village. The exchange lasted over half an hour, and while there were no injuries or casualties on our sides, there is clear evidence of them being injured or killed. One female cadre’s body has also been recovered,” said a senior officer, asking not to be named.

