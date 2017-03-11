Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Chhattisgarh: Maoist attack in Sukma, 9 security personnel killed, three injured

The troops were on a road opening exercise in the area when the Maoists fired at them.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 11, 2017 12:44:14 pm
Nine security personnel were killed and three others injured in a Maoist attack at Bhejja area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. IG Sundar Raj said that the troops were on a road opening exercise in the area when the Maoists fired at them. According to sources, the number of those killed in the incident may go up to 11.

The personnel were from battalion 219 of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier on March 10, former Sarpanch in Sukma district was killed by Naxalites over suspicion of him colluding with the police. Security forces clash with Maoist and Naxalite militants in insurgeny-hit Sukma on a regular basis.

More details are awaited

