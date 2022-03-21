Chhattisgarh: Maoists attack CRPF camp in Sukma, three personnel injured

Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries as Maoists opened fire at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Elmagunda area in Sukma district, the Inspector General of Police at Bastar said.

The Maoists used country-made weapons to attack the security camp. According to the police, the firing started on Monday morning, which was immediately retaliated by the 2nd battalion of CRPF.

“In the firing, head constable Hemant Chaudhary and constables Basappa and Lalit Bagh have sustained injuries. They are stable and have been airlifted to Raipur for better treatment,” Bastar IG P Sundarraj said.

The Maoists, besides firing, also hurled locally made grenades, the officers present there said. The Elmagunda camp, set up in early February this year, saw a Holi Milan program on March 18 during which medicines and other utilities were distributed to nearby villages under the civic action programme. Villagers had also been invited for a lunch by the security personnel.

Two years ago, 17 DRG personnel had lost their lives in Minpa following an ambush by the Maoists while returning from Elmagunda. Since then, CRPF camps have come up in Minpa and Elmagunda in an aggressive push against the Maoists, senior officials said.

“We are searching the entire area around the camp and the forest. FIRs have been registered and a thorough investigation will be carried out,” Sundarraj added.