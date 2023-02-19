Chhattisgarh: Man stabs teenage girl, pulls her by hair on busy road for refusing to work at his shop; arrested

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a man, who also pulled her by hair on a busy road as he was angry after she stopped working at his shop in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Sunday.

The 47-year-old accused was arrested following the incident that occurred on Saturday night, while the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, the accused was arrested, Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

According to the complaint, the victim, who was working at the spice shop of the accused, recently quit the job to which the accused was apparently enraged, he said.

The victim’s mother also claimed that the accused had earlier asked her to give her daughter to him and he will keep the girl with him, Agrawal added.

After the girl refused to continue working at his shop, the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon on her neck and hand leaving her seriously injured. The accused then dragged the girl on a busy road, he said, adding that the girl has been admitted to a hospital here.

The incident took place within the limits of Gudhiyari police station.

The accused was arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder, Agrawal said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.