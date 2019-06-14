Chhattisgarh: Man held in Raipur for ‘objectionable post’ on Baghel

Toggle Menu
Senior police officers confirmed that the arrest took place on June 9, and he was booked under Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with online obscenity.

Senior police officers said they received a complaint from Congress workers against Lalit Yadav, who lives under Kharora police station limits, last week.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by Raipur Police for allegedly posting “objectionable” remarks against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Senior police officers said they received a complaint from Congress workers against Lalit Yadav, who lives under Kharora police station limits, last week. “Yadav made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister in the context of his comments on the Skywalk project in Raipur. Investigations were done, and he was arrested under 67A,” an officer said.

Baghel had indicated that public sentiment was against Raipur Skywalk — a project begun by the BJP government worth Rs 70 crore — and that residents’ opinions were being solicited on whether to continue with or pull down the project. It was in this context that Yadav’s remarks were made.

Raipur SP Arif Sheikh said, “These comments were not critical. They were abusive and objectionable. Which is why that section has been applied after investigations found the allegations correct.”

