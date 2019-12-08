Chhattisgarh man held for attacking woman with sickle

Senior police officials said Tonde attacked the woman while she was on her way to work. Senior police officials said Tonde attacked the woman while she was on her way to work.

A day after a video emerged of a man attacking a woman with a sickle, Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday arrested the accused from Korba district.

Indrapal Tonde was out on bail after being jailed for circulating a video of the woman bathing.

Senior police officials said Tonde attacked the woman while she was on her way to work. “The woman had started living in the area earlier this year after separating from her husband. Tonde had professed his love for her but she had rejected his advances. She had even had to shift her residence a few months ago because he was constantly pressuring her into a relationship with him,” the official said.

In October, police said, Tonde filmed the woman while she was bathing and circulated the video online, after which a complaint was filed and he was arrested. “He got bail a few days ago and on Friday, he attacked her with a sickle as she was on her way to work. He brutally attacked her but passersby came to her aid and thrashed the man and handed him over to the police.”

The woman is being treated at a government hospital and is stable. Tonde is also in hospital after the injuries from his thrashing. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against him.

On Friday, Durg Police had arrested four people for allegedly raping a dance performer from Mumbai. The same day, Chief Minister Baghel asked the Home and Women and Child Welfare Departments to come up with an integrated action plan in two weeks related to safety of women.

