Chhattisgarh man died by suicide after ‘threatening call from police’ — then came a twist

As police probed his death, they found that the person who made the call was not a police officer but a driver named Sachine Khare (30)

On Friday afternoon, a 25-year-old man in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district received a phone call from the ‘police’. The caller spoke sternly, accusing of having information about a woman who had allegedly eloped with a man and warned him to cooperate or face action.

Hours after this call, Sanat Kumar Kashyap was no more — he died by suicide.

As police probed his death, they found that the person who made the call was not a police officer but a driver named Sachine Khare (30). He has now been arrested for impersonation.

Police said Khare’s 21-year-old sister had gone missing and it was suspected she had eloped with a person who was friends with Kashyap. Police said the accused suspected Kashyap had information about his sister and called him up to get leads on her. However, he posed as a policeman from the Pantora Outpost of the Baloda Police Station.