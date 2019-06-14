Chhattisgarh: Man held on sedition charge for spreading rumours about power cuts

The Chhattisgarh Police on Friday arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly spreading rumours over power cuts on a social media platform in Rajnandgaon district.

Advertising

The accused, identified as Mangelal Agarwal, was arrested Thursday evening under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 505 (1) (2). He was taken into custody following a complaint by Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL).

In its complaint with City Kotwali police station in Rajnandgaon town, the company had stated that a video of the man had gone viral on Facebook in which he was spreading rumours that power cuts were because of a tie-up between the Congress government and inverter companies.

CSPHCL has alleged that the man was deliberately spreading rumours and false information in a bid to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Advertising

However, the sedition charges against the accused were dropped later, DGP DM Awasthi told The Indian Express. He said that the section was applied based on a complaint but the investigation found that it does not apply.

The Congress party today said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had contacted the DGP and “expressed his displeasure” over the issue.