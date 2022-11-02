Chhattisgarh kicks off tribal dance festival on state foundation day

At the inauguration of the third edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival today at Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that there is a necessity to preserve traditions of tribal cultures, adding that modern notions of development have harmed nature and threatened tribal people’s rights.

The three-day-festival, kicking off on the foundation day of the state, is being held from November 1 to 3 at Science College. The massive ground is hosting over 1,500 tribal artistes from around India and 10 countries, including Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand and Egypt. Multiple groups from Mozambique, Russia and Mongolia performed in the day, with dancers from Assam, Haryana and New Zealand, Indonesia and Togo in the evening.

The Chhattisgarh Home Minister, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Governor Anusuiya Uikey attended the first day of the festival that had a footfall of approximately 1,500 people over the day, according to Sunil Singh, joint director, Chhattisgarh Information Centre, New Delhi. Baghel added that a Memorandum of Understanding had been reached between the state and Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi, in order to promote tribal artistes from Chhattisgarh on foreign platforms.

The festival venue spans several acres and features food stalls of regional and international cuisine, along with booths by transport, health and police departments to spread awareness of government schemes and enable access to services.

(The writer is a guest of the Chhattisgarh government)