4 security personnel killed while trying to defuse IED in Chhattisgarh, 1st such incident since March 31 deadline

From left to right: Constable Parmanand Komra, Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra and Sanjay Gadhpale died while diffusing the IED. (Express photo)

Four personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker were killed on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded while they were attempting to defuse it.

This is the first incident in which security personnel have been killed in Chhattisgarh following the Union Home Ministry’s March 31 deadline to end Left-wing extremism, for which there had been a massive push over the last couple of years in which several Maoists were killed and several others, including top leaders, surrendered.

On Saturday, a team from Kanker district’s DRG launched an operation in the jungle area of Chhotebethiya, which was earlier a Maoist stronghold and formed the entrance to Abujhmad from the Kanker side.