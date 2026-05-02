4 security personnel killed while trying to defuse IED in Chhattisgarh, 1st such incident since March 31 deadline

Four personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker were killed on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded while they were attempting to defuse it.
This is the first incident in which security personnel have been killed in Chhattisgarh following the Union Home Ministry’s March 31 deadlineto end Left-wing extremism, for which there had been a massive push over the last couple of years in which several Maoists were killed and several others, including top leaders, surrendered.
On Saturday, a team from Kanker district’s DRG launched an operation in the jungle area of Chhotebethiya, which was earlier a Maoist stronghold and formed the entrance to Abujhmad from the Kanker side.
“The operation was undertaken for demining IEDs, area domination and search operation for a few low cadres Naxals,” said an official.
During the demining operation, four DRG personnel suffered serious injuries in an IED explosion. “They were attempting to defuse an IED when it exploded accidentally,” the official added.
Three personnel, Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra, and Constable Sanjay Gadhpale, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Constable Parmanand Komra was rushed to a medical facility with serious injuries and died later during treatment.
Inspector General of Police for Bastar range, Sundarraj Pattalingam, said, “Over the past few months, based on information provided by surrendered Maoist cadres and other inputs, hundreds of IEDs previously hidden by Maoists had been recovered and neutralised by police and security forces in the Bastar range. However, today, this unfortunate incident took place.”
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Since 2024, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the March 31, 2026, deadline, anti-Maoist operations were stepped up in Chhattisgarh. Between 2024 and 2026, over 500 Maoists were killed. In the same period, the number of security personnel killed in Maoist-related violence was 42. As many as 119 civilians were also killed in this period.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More