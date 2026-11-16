Taming of ‘Kabra Kaan’: Meet the 3,000-kg tusker that has 100 forest officials on their toes

100 forest officials, three veterinary doctors, two trained elephants, numerous volunteers, and drones: For the last four days, all of these have been deployed in the jungles of Chhattisgarh to track a 3,000-kg elephant.

Known to have gone Musth (aggressive), the 20-year-old elephant has allegedly killed 16 people in the state’s northern region in the last few months.

Last week, the department finally received the permission to tranquilise the tusker. There is one problem, though: Likely aware that it is being trailed, the elephant has joined a herd of other tuskers to avoid being identified, said an official.

Over the last six to seven months, Kabra Kaan, named so due to the pigmentation in its ear, has allegedly trampled to death at least 16 people and injured a few more. It has been moving in a radius of 75 kms in the dense jungle areas of four districts: Korea, Surguja, Surajpur and Balrampur.

Around a month ago, the forest officials wrote to their seniors in the department for permission to tranquilise the tusker. On November 12, they got the permission from the state as well as the central government.

By then, Kabra Kaan had allegedly trampled two more women to death – one in Surajpur on November 11, and another in Surguja district the next day.

Since then, over 100 forest staffers, including the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), have been tracking the movement of the elephant who is said to be aggressive and fast — covering nearly 35 to 40 kilometers overnight.

Elephants to catch rogue elephant

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To facilitate the operation, two Kumki elephants, brought to Chhattisgarh from Karnataka over a decade ago and trained in such rescue operations, have been roped in.

On Saturday, Kabra Kaan, along with the herd, had moved towards the forest area near Pingla coal mine. Besides forest officials, three vets in as many teams have been strategically deployed at the exits of the forest to try and track the tusker down.

“We are also making use of drones to track its movement,” said Pranay Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Regional Director of Guru Ghasidas Tiger Reserve in Ambikapur.

The Hathi Mitra Dal, whose job is to alert villagers about the movement of elephants so that they stay at home, are also part of the operation.

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Officials said the 16 deaths occurred either early morning or after evening. Most of these deaths took place in the forest area where villagers have either settled or had gone to collect forest produce or attend nature’s call.

Though the tusker is believed to have joined a herd to avoid being singled out, forest officials are taking heart from the fact that other elephants are not too keen to have it on board.

Said a forest official, “The herd is not welcoming Kabra Kaan. But it is smart and trailing behind them by 10 to 20 meters. It also had a fight with them and we believe it may not be part of the herd for long. We are waiting for it to leave the herd.”

A forest official said they need to wait for the elephant to come out of the forest since it would be difficult to lift the enormous animal once it becomes semi-conscious after being darted.

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On how the elephant would be brought out, an official said a huge crater has been dug in the ground and an eight-tyre truck’s rear end has been lowered into it. Once tranquilised, the elephant will become semi-conscious and can be then slowly pushed by the Kumki elephants which will make it walk towards the crater where a ramp will be used to push it onto the truck, said the official.

Human-elephant conflict data

According to a Wildlife Institute of India report, between 2000 and 2023, 218 elephants have died. A majority of them – 77 – died due to electrocution, five due to poisoning, one each of poaching and retaliatory killing, four due to anthropogenic stressors (human caused threats/pressure), while 12 due to unknown reasons. The remaining died a natural death. A majority of these deaths took place in Dharamjaijaigarh (33), Raigarh (11), Jashpur (10), Surajpur (9).

In 23 years in this period, 737 people were killed and another 91 injured by elephants. Among the divisions, Jashpur (152 deaths, 19 injuries) emerged as the most severely affected, followed by Dharamjaigarh (135 deaths, 20 injuries), Surajpur (107 deaths, four injuries), and Korba (64 deaths, four injuries).

The report found that seasonal patterns emerged as a significant driver of conflict with monsoon witnessing heightened incidents of human fatalities and injuries. During this period, increased agricultural activities coincide with the seasonal movements of elephants.

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As per figures placed before the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly this year in January, more than 340 people have been killed in elephant attacks across Chhattisgarh over the past five years.