Chhattisgarh junior engineer’s death: Family alleges custodial torture

FAMILY members of a junior engineer in the power department — a suspect in a murder case — have accused police of custodial torture a day after he died in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district. The police have denied the charges.

According to Surajpur district police, Punam Singh Katlam, 44, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was admitted at the Latori primary healthcare centre after being interrogated at his work place on Monday, a police official said.

“He was one of the suspects in the murder of a 24-year-old man. We had arrested two people and he was being interrogated when he complained of breathlessness and anxiety,” said a senior police official.

Katlam’s brother Deepak, however, has demanded a high-level probe, claiming that he was beaten up in custody. “The injury marks on my brother’s body suggest that he was brutally assaulted by the police. I got to know from locals that he was taken into police custody,” he said.

Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja denied the allegations, saying the police have requested for a judicial inquiry into the matter. Ten policemen posted at Latori outpost, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, have been shifted to Surajpur Police Lines, he said.

