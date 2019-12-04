Chhattisgarh: Six ITBP jawans killed, two injured after dispute at Kadenar camp

At least six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed at the Kadenar camp in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district Wednesday after they fired among themselves following a dispute. Two others were injured in the incident, the details of which remain unclear.

News coming in that 6 ITBP jawans have been killed, and two jawans injured in the Kadenar camp in the Narayanpur district. The jawans fired amongst themselves after some sort of dispute. Reasons still unclear @IndianExpress — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) December 4, 2019

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI that one jawan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon. He was later gunned down, he said, adding that Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg has rushed to the spot.

The Kadenar camp of the ITBP’s 45th battalion is located around 350 kilometres from Raipur.

More details awaited.