Chhattisgarh: ITBP constable shoots five colleagues, self

A CONSTABLE of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly opened fire on his colleagues in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, killing five personnel and injuring two, before killing himself.

“Constable Masudul Rehman, hailing from West Bengal, opened automatic gunfire on his colleagues early on Wednesday morning in the ITBP camp in Kadenar village in Narayanpur,” said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey. The incident took place around 8.30 am.

“The reason for this episode of fratricide is not clear… It is difficult to ascertain the underlying reason immediately. Rehman was 32 years old and was unmarried,” Pandey said.

Sources, however, said the violence may have been triggered by denial of leave. Rehman had reportedly not been granted leave for the last 14 months. “He was seeking long leave — perhaps, two months. His request was not accepted by his seniors… He was otherwise a disciplined soldier, and there were no complaints against him,” said an ITBP source.

Those killed have been identified as head constables Mahendra Singh and Daljit Singh, and constables Surjit Sarkar, Biswaroop Mahto and Bijeesh. The injured are constables S B Ullas and Sitaram Doon. All of them are from the ITBP’s 45th battalion, said sources.

