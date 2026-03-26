IPS officer suspended over harassment allegations by colleague’s wife

Ratan Lal Dangi, an IPS officer of 2003 cadre and an Inspector General of Police, was accused of “physically, mentally and financially” harassing the wife of a police officer. (Source: Express Photo)

A senior Chhattisgarh IPS officer has been suspended Thursday after a departmental inquiry for allegedly harassing the wife of a police officer — a charge he denies.

Ratan Lal Dangi, an IPS officer of 2003 cadre and an Inspector General of Police, was accused of “physically, mentally and financially” harassing the wife of a police officer. At the time of the allegations, the IPS officer was posted as as Director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy, Chandrakhuri, Raipur.

The complainant also claimed she was under pressure and that her husband could face transfer.

She could not be contacted for comment. Calls and text messages to Dangi too went unanswered.