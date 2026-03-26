IPS officer suspended over harassment allegations by colleague’s wife

The Inspector General of Police-rank officer in Chhattisgarh was facing departmental inquiry after the woman claimed he was ‘physically, mentally and financially’ harassing her.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 05:38 PM IST
Ratan Lal Dangi-chhattisgarhRatan Lal Dangi, an IPS officer of 2003 cadre and an Inspector General of Police, was accused of “physically, mentally and financially” harassing the wife of a police officer. (Source: Express Photo)
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A senior Chhattisgarh IPS officer has been suspended Thursday after a departmental inquiry for allegedly harassing the wife of a police officer — a charge he denies.

Ratan Lal Dangi, an IPS officer of 2003 cadre and an Inspector General of Police, was accused of “physically, mentally and financially” harassing the wife of a police officer. At the time of the allegations, the IPS officer was posted as as Director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy, Chandrakhuri, Raipur.

The complainant also claimed she was under pressure and that her husband could face transfer.

She could not be contacted for comment. Calls and text messages to Dangi too went unanswered.

But the officer previously denied the charges, alleging that the woman is trying to blackmail him into “leaving his family”.

“For a long time, she has been harassing me and extorting money from me. She is blackmailing me. My family is depressed because of her. I’ve been posted in the police academy for nearly three years where I do not have any power to make transfers. If I was harassing her, why did she not complain against me before? Why now?” he said

The suspension order against Dangi states that he “while holding the dignified position of a senior officer in the Police Department, has not exhibited conduct befitting his position, exhibiting unbecoming and unethical conduct, abusing his position of influence, and violating established cultural norms, thereby prima facie violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968”.

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The order also said the IPS officer’s actions have been circulated and publicised on electronic and social media, tarnishing the image of the police in the public and society for which he is responsible.

The officer will be stationed at the police headquarters in Nava Raipur during the duration of the suspension. He will be eligible for a subsistence allowance but cannot leave the headquarters without permission.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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