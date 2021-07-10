Chhattisgarh IPS officer suspended for graft faces sedition case

The ACB had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh from July 1 to 3.

AN IPS officer, who was suspended earlier this week after he was charged with corruption and disproportionate assets following searches by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been booked for sedition in Chhattisgarh.

G P Singh, a 1994-batch officer, was earlier Additional Director General (ADG) of the ACB and also served as Inspector General (IG), Raipur. He was posted as head of the police training academy before being suspended on July 5.

In an FIR filed in Raipur on Thursday night, police said the ACB had recovered documents containing “serious and sensitive information” and “inflammatory pieces of writing against the government and its policy” during its searches at Singh’s premises. The ACB had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh from July 1 to 3.

During the raid at Singh’s official residence in Raipur, some torn pieces of paper were recovered from the backyard. When these pieces were re-arranged, “serious and sensitive” information was found to be written and typed on it, says the FIR.

“The documents contained secret analysis of various public representatives and candidates. Documents carrying objectionable comments on religious grounds have also been found. On investigation, it was found that the writings were motivated to create communal and caste violence and to create hatred towards the government formed by law,” says the FIR, filed on the complaint of ACB officials.

According to the FIR, 48 pages carrying similar information were recovered from the houses of Singh and his aides. “In an envelope, five pages, on which both sides are typed, have been found containing adverse comments on elected representatives, officials, policies of the government and plans,” says the FIR.

Singh has been charged under IPC Sections 124 A (brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government), and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

Singh, who is also facing an Income Tax investigation, is alleged to have carried out several benami transactions and acquired disproportionate assets across 15 locations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“He tried to delay the raid… meanwhile, he was destroying evidence. However, the documents seized from the raid are spurious, objectionable and clearly seek to incite disharmony,” said a senior police officer.

On Friday, Singh moved the Chhattisgarh High Court through his lawyer Kishore Bhaduri, demanding a CBI probe into the issue. “My client is not asking for the FIR to be quashed. He is just stating that his life is in danger as the entire police machinery is working with bias against him. We are trying to urge the court to involve the CBI for a fair investigation,” Bhaduri said.

The state government also filed a caveat petition, seeking to be heard in the petition filed by Singh. The court is expected to hear the matter next week.