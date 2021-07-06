Chhattisgarh IPS officer suspended after ACB raids his properties

An FIR for disproportionate assets has been registered and a separate inquiry by the income tax department is also underway, officials said. (Representational)

A week after 15 properties related to GP Singh, Additional Director General of Chhattisgarh police, were raided by the state anti-corruption bureau, Singh was suspended from his post by the state home department late Monday night.

In an order issued by the Chhattisgarh state home department, Singh was suspended for acts ‘unbecoming of a member of the Indian Administrative Service’. Singh, an IPS officer of the the1994 batch, had been serving as the head of the police training academy at Chandkhuri.

A team of ACB officials had raided Singh’s house and other properties for three consecutive days last week. According to senior officials, police found records of benami transactions and blackmail along with disproportionate assets in Singh’s custody. Police also found diaries and pen drives carrying information and codes which are being investigated. An FIR for disproportionate assets has been registered and a separate inquiry by the income tax department is also underway, officials said.