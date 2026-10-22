‘Dangerous handling’: Ex-Army officer slams Chhattisgarh cop who fired AK-47

A video of a senior woman IPS officer, Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 assault rifle into open air during Vijyadashami celebrations has sparked a debate over safety and weapon handling protocols. The video featuring traditional weapon worship ritual on Dusssehra held in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon city quickly went viral online and has drawn both ire and awe from social media users.

In the short clip, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankita Sharma, clad in a blue saree is seen loading the AK-47 rifle. In a short while, without any protective gear, Sharma is seen pointing the rifle into open air and firing several rounds. Bullets are seen dropping down and Sharma keeps the rifle aside on top of a table holding other rifles.

As per Hindu tradition, shashtra puja is done on Vijayadashami, honouring weapons as icons of duty, protection and the triumph of good over evil. While some social media users supported Sharma saying she was merely following a tradition, others criticised her handling of the weapon.

What all is wrong in this video:-

– Dangerously incorrect handling of a loaded weapon

– All aspects of safety of weapon handling violated

– Pointing a loaded weapon in all directions. Ppl in background are visibly terrified

– Firing a service weapon for an unauthorised act in a non authorised dress

– Basic weapon handling drill taught in the trg academies not adhered to

– Such irresponsible action can cause death or hurt to self or others

– Overall a black demo of authority w/o responsibility

– Such acts of indiscipline must be appropriately punished to avoid reoccurrence — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@TinyDhillon) October 21, 2026

Former Indian Army officer K J S Dhillon criticised her method of handling the weapon and remarked that such irresponsible action can cause death or hurt to self or others. While sharing the video on X, Dhillon wrote, “Dangerously incorrect handling of a loaded weapon – All aspects of safety of weapon handling violated – Pointing a loaded weapon in all directions. Ppl (people) in background are visibly terrified – Firing a service weapon for an unauthorised act in a non-authorised dress – Basic weapon handling drill taught in the…academies not adhered to – Such irresponsible action can cause death or hurt to self or others…,” he wrote.

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Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister told PTI that the government would take cognisance of the matter. Retired IPS officer R K Vij was quoted as saying by PTI that firing should be carried out only at a safe location and with adequate precautions.

“The tradition is essentially about performing the worship of weapons, not firing them. Such firing carries the risk of accidents and should be avoided,” he said.

On the condition of anonymity, an IPS officer said that firing blank rounds, commonly known as ‘awazi kartoos’, is part of the Shastra Puja tradition which is followed across the state. Live ammunition is not used on such occasions, he said. Even a bullet fired into the air comes back down and can injure people in the vicinity, the officer added.

With PTI inputs