Chhattisgarh interfaith couple: Yet to be reunited with husband, woman threatens to go on fast

Comparing her stay at the Raipur-based Sakhi One Stop Centre with detention, Anjali Jain, whose interfaith marriage has drawn the wrath of her family, the Jain community and Hindu organisations, said on Monday that she would give up food and water if she was not reunited with her husband.

“The court order is in my favour and yet they are not letting me free. I want to go to my husband,’’ the 24-year-old said in a brief interaction with media outside Sakhi, where she has been staying for the several months now. She wanted to talk to reporters on Sunday, but Sakhi authorities did not allow her.

A division bench of Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday ruled in her favour and said she was free to be with the “person of her choice and at any place of choice’’. But even three days after the order, she is yet to be with Ibrahim Siddique (34). An official release has now said she will be released at 11 am on Wednesday.

The authorities have cited a court directive that says Anjali be released from the Sakhi centre after informing her father and Ibrahim and in the presence of senior officers of Sakhi and police. The authorities have said they could not inform her father Ashok Jain because he was not at his home in Dhamtari and his three mobile phones were found switched off.

Ibrahim and Anjali secretly married at an Arya Samaj temple in February 2018. Ibrahim has claimed that he converted to Hinduism before marriage and took the name Aryan Arya.

Ibrahim’s lawyer Priyanka Shukla said the police on Monday cited petitions pending in the Supreme Court and did not release Anjali. Shukla served a notice on SP, Raipur, on Monday, alleging that Anjali had been kept illegally at Sakhi. She threatened to move the high court and the apex court if Anjali was not set free. SP Arif Shaikh did not respond to calls.