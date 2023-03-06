Chhattisgarh: Rs 6,800 crore set aside as input subsidy to farmers, Rs 250 crore for educated unemployment allowance

The Chhattisgarh government Monday announced an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month for the unemployed educated youth in the state. The declaration was made during the presentation of the state budget for 2023-2024. The government has set aside Rs 250 crore for the allowance.

Notably, the Congress had promised to provide the unemployment allowance in the run-up to the last Assembly polls and the Opposition BJP had criticised the government for not fulfilling its poll promise in the last four years.

The total budget of the Chhattisgarh government for the year 2023-2024 rose to Rs 1.21 lakh crore from Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-2023.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha about the unemployment allowance, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: “We are starting a new scheme of unemployment allowance from this year. Registered persons who studied up to 12th standard in the age group 18 to 35 years and whose annual family’s income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh will be eligible for getting Rs 2,500 per month for two years.”

The government announced that an additional Rs 500 per month will be given to the destitute, elderly, disabled, widows, and abandoned women under the ‘Social Security Pension Scheme’.

A huge amount of 6,800 crore has been set aside for input subsidy to major Kharif crop farmers, mostly rice farmers, under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna, which Congress leaders termed as their ‘masterstroke’ ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Among other key highlights for the budget session was the establishment of four new medical colleges in Manendragarh, Geedam, Janjgir Champa, and Kabirdham districts.

For the education sector, 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools will be started at a cost of Rs 870 crore. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 per month. For Anganwadi helpers, the honorarium has been increased from Rs 3,250 to 5,000 per month.

An amount of Rs 38 crore has been earmarked for Kanya Vivah Yojna.