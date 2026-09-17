‘Made in Bastar’: How Chhattisgarh is moving from Red to green

* Investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh crore across 290 projects received since the release of an Industrial Development Policy in November 2024, offering 1.9 lakh jobs.

* Of these 175, or about 60%, amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore, off the ground.

* 145 projects, or half of the total, in new-age sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing and tourism.

* 18% of the investment headed for Bastar division.

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When NITI Aayog came out with its rankings in the category of Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment among 17 large states in July, it packed a surprise. Topping the list was an unusual name: Chhattisgarh.

As the BJP government at the Centre pushed ahead with its operations to end Maoist insurgency, the state worst affected by it rolled out measures to come out of its shadow, about a year after the BJP wrested power in Chhattisgarh. The Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 unveiled by the Vishnu Deo Sai government in November 2024 proposed measures such as fully digital allotment of 1,548 acres of land for industrial purposes without human intervention, automatic mutation of 2.5 lakh land records, hassle-free registration, and provision of 39,000 services via a single click.