Two decades on, Chhattisgarh puts number of tribals displaced by Maoist violence at 31,098
The push came over three years after an association of such IDPs approached the Commission in March 2022, alleging that the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were “taking away their lands” in forest areas.
Two decades after tribals from the Bastar region migrated to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the Maoist conflict, a Chhattisgarh government survey has estimated the state’s internally displaced people at 31,098.
The figure, which includes those who fled their homes in the 2000s — when counterinsurgency operations that also involved the Salwa Judum were at its peak in Chhattisgarh — was submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), recently. This comes after the NCST once again urged the state government on January 19 to conduct a survey of Chhattisgarh IDPs.
The push came over three years after an association of such IDPs approached the Commission in March 2022, alleging that the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were “taking away their lands” in forest areas.
According to the latest survey, of the 31,098 IDPs from Chhattisgarh, 20,455 are in Telangana and 10,643 in Andhra Pradesh, with a state government official saying the numbers could rise.
A total of 6,939 families across 651 villages in Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada have been displaced. Of these, 22,813 are from Sukma, 5,063 from Bijapur and the remaining 3,222 from Dantewada.
“In February this year, a committee was formed to make a strong rehabilitation plan for the IDPs to resettle them in Chhattisgarh,” Sonmoni Borah, principal secretary of the tribal development department, told The Indian Express.
Last September, The Indian Express reported that several states had refused to recognise the land rights of Chhattisgarh IDPs. While the state government had put the number of IDPs at over 10,000, the NCST felt it was “too low” and urged a fresh survey.
Story continues below this ad
The development comes as the central government’s March 31 deadline to end the Maoist movement looms.
Tribal activists have welcomed the development. “This is good news. It was a long battle of many years for the displaced to reach here,” tribal activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary says. In 2019, Choudhary petitioned the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) seeking a survey of Chhattisgarh’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). “The Ministry of Home Affairs should take the lead to get all the concerned states on one table to finalise a rehabilitation plan for the IDPs as advised by NCST.”
In its letter to the central government on February 25, the NCST urged it to “permanently resolve” the issue on the lines of the Bru-Reang agreement in Mizoram and Tripura, where tribals had the option to either be rehabilitated in their home state or in the state where they have settled.
It also requested the Tribal Affairs Ministry to coordinate with states on matters related to the Forest Rights Act.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More