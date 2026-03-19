Two decades on, Chhattisgarh puts number of tribals displaced by Maoist violence at 31,098

According to the latest survey, of the 31,098 IDPs from Chhattisgarh, 20,455 are in Telangana and 10,643 in Andhra Pradesh, with a state government official saying the numbers could rise. (File Photo)

Two decades after tribals from the Bastar region migrated to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the Maoist conflict, a Chhattisgarh government survey has estimated the state’s internally displaced people at 31,098.

The figure, which includes those who fled their homes in the 2000s — when counterinsurgency operations that also involved the Salwa Judum were at its peak in Chhattisgarh — was submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), recently. This comes after the NCST once again urged the state government on January 19 to conduct a survey of Chhattisgarh IDPs.

The push came over three years after an association of such IDPs approached the Commission in March 2022, alleging that the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were “taking away their lands” in forest areas.